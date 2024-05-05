SBA Honors Local Business Owners at Award Ceremony

Last week, the SBA hosted the 2024 Indiana Small Business Impact Awards Luncheon and honored some of Indiana’s brightest and most inspiring small business owners.

The event was a chance for the Small Business Administration to highlight Indiana entrepreneurs, small business owners, and resource partners.

The award of SBA Indiana Exporter of the Year went to Indianapolis-based WSI Technologies and its president, Jim Halsmer.

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center in Crown Point received the SBA Indiana SBDC Excellence & Innovation Center Award.

WEOC WBC at the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center in Fort Wayne received the SBA Indiana Women’s Business Center of Excellence award.

Circle City Broadcasting and WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy received the SBA Indiana Small Business Person of the Year award. McCoy said, “Having launched my entrepreneurial TV Station career back in 2008 (during the financial crisis) via an SBA-backed loan, I am truly honored to receive the 2024 Small Business Person of the Year award for the state of Indiana.”