The Lafayette Square Mall Will Soon Be Known as “The Square”

The investment firm responsible for the redevelopment and revitalization of the Lafayette Square Mall area has revealed an updated master plan featuring more shops, offices, and public spaces.

The long-suffering Lafayette Square Mall will soon be known as “The Square.” At a recent media gathering, Sojos Capital displayed new layouts and videos featuring computer-generated images of new dynamic spaces and amenities soon occupying the 115-acre property.

Fabio De La Cruz, a principal at Sojos Capital, touted new tenants that will soon make their home at “The Square.” The Indy Pavilion Event Group, an event management agency, is included in the list.

Various dining, shopping, housing, and office space options are also included in the updated master plan, along with a new movie theater. De La Cruz says the development will include infrastructure improvements and public safety to support the neighborhood.

Sojos Capital says a portion of the existing mall will be demolished to maximize land usage with a street-grid-type layout. The group also highlighted a new art installation that will be added to the main entrance to commemorate Lafayette Square Mall’s original six-pillar design.

According to Sojoc Capital, a special emphasis of the project will focus on attracting and retaining talent with high-paying jobs within the new development. “We are committed to making a positive impact and creating the best neighborhood in Indiana for people to live, work and play,” said De La Cruz.

