Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Coming to Indianapolis

A new movie theatre is coming to the Lafayette Square Mall neighborhood, but it’s not your typical cinema. The Alamo Drafthouse has announced that it will open its first Indiana location on the site of the former Georgetown Cinema at 3898 Lafayette Rd.

The 14-screen theatre will have nearly 1,000 seats and a bar and lounge where moviegoers can unwind before or after a film. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema founder Tim League wants to bring back the classic atmosphere and romance of watching a film in a theatre. “It’s an experience. It’s not the same as watching something in your bed on your laptop or phone.”

More than just showing the latest blockbuster Marvel or Star Wars films, League says the theatre will showcase timeless classic films as well. Based out of Austin, Texas, Alamo Drathouse has quickly gained national recognition for its food, drinks, and relaxed atmosphere. Its strict No Texting/No Talking policy ensures guests can enjoy their movie without distraction.

The new movie theatre is part of the new Lafayette Square Mall area master plan unveiled by Sojos Capital recently. The master plan is an ambitious project to revitalize and renew the mall and surrounding areas.

Sojos Capital principal Fabio De La Cruz says Alamo Drafthouse Cinema provides a “Unique, cool, and colorful experience that embraces the community.” The new theatre is expected to open in Spring 2024.