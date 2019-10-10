Funeral set Friday for Navy veteran with no known family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A funeral and burial service will be Friday morning for a 67-year-old Navy veteran with no known family.

Daniel J. Powell, 67, died Sept. 20 in Indianapolis, according to the host of the service, Sprowl Funeral Home.

No photos are available of Powell.

News 8 learned he was an electrician in the Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1975 after four years of service. But, we don’t know if he ever saw live combat.

The funeral home director, Charles D. Rox, said the facility heard about an unclaimed body at the Marion County morgue. The man had been a veteran, and the funeral home owner decided he would host a free funeral. The funeral home hoped that getting the word out early would bring out friends, acquaintances and even a few strangers interested in honoring his memory.

“He served in the United States Navy for so many years, and we feel that being that he was a veteran we should be able to do something for our fallen heroes,” Rox said. “He served our country. We should do something for him.”

Anyone is welcome to attend and remember Powell’s sacrifice and celebrate his life, the funeral home said in Powell’s obituary.

The service will be from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care chapel, 1134 W. 30th St. The public is invited to attend.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.