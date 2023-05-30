2023 American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service

WISH-TV is proud to once again be the broadcast partner for the American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service in this, the 60th year. This is an opportunity to pause and come together to pay a special tribute to those Indiana men and women and their loved ones who sacrificed so much protecting the freedoms we all enjoy today.

The service originated live from the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis and includes the posting of colors by the Military Department of Indiana’s Joint Service Color Guard. The Capital City Chorus, directed by Kimberly Newcomb, and the Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division Band, under the direction of Chief Warrant Officer Four Patrick L. Palumbo, performed.

A Military Funeral Procession was presented by the Indiana National Guard Headquarters Ceremonial Unit entering under a Garrison flag courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The guest speaker was Brigadier General Marcus B. Annibale, U.S. Marine Corps.

The A-10 “Warthog” flyover was conducted by the airmen of the 122nd Fighter Wing, 163rd Fighter Squadron, Indiana Air National Guard, known as the “Blacksnakes,” based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Thank you to our presenting sponsor, the American Legion, supporting sponsors One American and Rolls-Royce, and to the Indiana War Memorial for hosting this service. And we especially thank all those watching for joining us for the American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service without commercial interruption. The emcee for this years’ service is WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez.