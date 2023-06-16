Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site gears up for 2nd annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis is the 1875 Italianate Victorian family home of President Benjamin Harrison, the nation's 23rd president. The presidential site will host the 2nd annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival on Friday, June 16. (Provided Photo/Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Friday’s event celebrates Black cuisine, but more than that, it’s a chance to celebrate a special lady that made history at the White House — renowned Black caterer and chef Dolly Johnson, a former slave from Kentucky who became head chef for President Benjamin Harrison.

To celebrate her legacy, the Juneteenth Foodways Festival will give Hoosiers the chance to dine like a president! Local restaurants and caterers will provide unique menu items that celebrate the cultural heritage and valuable contributions of Black foodways to American culture.

Food partners include 5 Star BBQ, Comida, Generations Pie Company, Marsha’s Specialty Desserts, Second Helpings, Taste of Manila, and Tea’s Me Cafe. Retail partners include Brown Girls Can!, Guy’s Cooking Creations, and SisterfriendsUnique Designs by Michelle. Click here to view a full list of food and retail partners.

The Juneteenth Foodways Festival runs from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, 1230 N. Delaware Street. General admission is free and early access passes can be purchased online for $20.