

CBLC Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration at Central Library

The much-anticipated CBLC Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration is set to take place at Central Library on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event promises a vibrant and enriching experience for all attendees.

The event will feature a variety of props, including Juneteenth-related books sourced from the Indianapolis Public Library. These books will serve as a valuable resource, providing insights into the history and significance of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The Indianapolis Public Library, known as the center of knowledge, community life, and innovation, serves residents of Indianapolis, Lawrence, Beech Grove, and Marion County, Indiana. With a network of 24 locations, including a Bookmobile, the library offers an extensive collection of materials, programs, and services that support lifelong learning for individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

At the heart of the event is the Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC), housed in the R.B. Annis West Reading Room at Central Library. The CBLC is a dedicated space within the library that celebrates the vibrant heritage and triumphs of individuals with African roots. Its remarkable collection boasts over 10,000 items, encompassing books, CDs, magazines, movies, and research tools that showcase the rich tapestry of black history and culture.

The CBLC Book Fest and Juneteenth celebration is a testament to the Indianapolis Public Library’s commitment to fostering cultural appreciation and understanding. By bringing together a diverse range of resources and programming, this event serves as a platform to celebrate and honor the contributions of the African American community.

Attendees can expect an engaging and informative experience that highlights the significance of Juneteenth and promotes a deeper understanding of African American culture. The event serves as a bridge between the past and present, showcasing the resilience and achievements of those born of African roots.

Mark your calendars for the CBLC Book Fest and Juneteenth celebration at Central Library. Join in the festivities and immerse yourself in a celebration of black literature, culture, and history. This event is a testament to the Indianapolis Public Library’s dedication to providing valuable resources and programs that educate, inspire, and bring communities together.