Celebrating Heroes in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This November, we’re celebrating heroes.

These are veterans, active military and their families who serve our country and our communities. We’ll meet a local organization that is helping veterans make their dreams of running their own business a reality.

And we also visit a veteran-owned and operated fencing business using lessons learned during service to make a difference in their community.

We will also introduce you to World War II veteran honored for his heroism on the field of battle, and at the age of 100, is still a hero to his family.

We find out how a grassroots group in Marion is shining a light in remembrance of Hoosier veterans and we take a look into the history of Toys for Tots celebrating their 75th year of being holiday heroes for kids in need.