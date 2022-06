Celebrating Pride

Openly gay drag racer Travis Shumake talks racing, being a voice for others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Behind the wheel and on the drag strip, one NHRA drag racer is setting records.

When he’s not racing, this driver is known for being an advocate for inclusivity.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez goes one-on-one with Travis Shumake, the first openly gay NHRA Funny Car driver.

