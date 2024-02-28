Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

How the Madam Walker Legacy Center uplifts Walker’s legacy and the building’s surrounding area

Madam Walker celebrating

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

The Madam Walker Legacy Center stands in downtown Indianapolis as a testament to Madam C J Walker’s pioneering efforts as an entrepreneur.

Recently, the city of Indianapolis dedicated a portion of Indiana Avenue as Madam Walker Memorial Way. We spoke with Madam Walker Legacy Center president Kristian Little Strickland about how the center is uplifting not only Walker’s legacy but also the building’s surrounding area.

She also discussed how the center is supporting local entrepreneurs and celebrating Black history.

Learn more about the Madam Walker Legacy Center here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celebrating Black History: The Madam...
Celebrating Black History /
Celebrate Black History month with...
Celebrating Moments /
Introducing Indianapolis Public Library’s Center...
Celebrating Moments /
Celebrating Black History special
Celebrating Moments /
Celebrating Black History: Dr. Martin...
Local News /
Celebrating Black History: Senate Avenue...
Celebrating Black History /
Celebrating Black History: Flanner House...
Celebrating Moments /
Celebrating Black History: McArthur Conservatory
Celebrating Black History /