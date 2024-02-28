How the Madam Walker Legacy Center uplifts Walker’s legacy and the building’s surrounding area

The Madam Walker Legacy Center stands in downtown Indianapolis as a testament to Madam C J Walker’s pioneering efforts as an entrepreneur.

Recently, the city of Indianapolis dedicated a portion of Indiana Avenue as Madam Walker Memorial Way. We spoke with Madam Walker Legacy Center president Kristian Little Strickland about how the center is uplifting not only Walker’s legacy but also the building’s surrounding area.

She also discussed how the center is supporting local entrepreneurs and celebrating Black history.

Learn more about the Madam Walker Legacy Center here.