Introducing Indianapolis Public Library’s Center for Black Literature and Culture

IPL center for Black literature and culture

by: Meghan Stratton
The Indianapolis Public Library’s Center for Black Literature & Culture (CBLC) is dedicated to celebrating the vibrant and resilient heritage and triumphs of those born of African roots. We spoke to Bryanna Barnes from the CBLC to learn more about the center.

Located in the R.B. Annis West Reading Room at Central Library, the Center for Black Literature & Culture is home to a 10,000+ item collection of books, CDs, magazines, movies and research tools, all of which showcase black history and culture.

This space is for ALL who are interested in exploring the rich heritage that has influenced nations across the globe. Visit the center to browse its collections, join the IPL for one of the signature programs, or explore the digital collections and website online

