Circle City Donut Dash benefiting Teachers’ Treasures is back for 2024!

If you are looking for a run unlike any other, this is one you “donut” want to miss! The 2024 Circle City Donut Dash benefitting Teachers’ Treasures is set for March 16th starting and finishing at Fowling Warehouse!

Voted a Top 8 Food Runs in the United States by Culture Trip, Indy’s sweetest 5K is back supporting teachers and kids across Marion County!

The Circle City Donut Dash is a 5K where participants dress in their best donut-themed attire to indulge in free donuts. For those up for the challenge, the Donut Challenge Awards requires runners to eat 12 donut holes at the halfway point donut station within 45 minutes. For award eligibility, all runners must complete the challenge and hold down the donuts until crossing the finish line. For those not quite ready to take the Donut Challenge, there will also be a non-donut version to enjoy and a virtual 5k for those that can’t make it in person. There are also awards for best costume so come in your best donut themed attire!

The Circle City Donut Dash will start AND finish at Fowling Warehouse, 1125 E. Brookside Ave., with an after-party immediately following the race inside. The race starts at 9am. Everyone will get a Circle City Donut Dash 5K race shirt and an awesome finisher medal plus: free Jack’s donuts, McDonald’s coffee, Hot Box pizza, Sun King beer (if you’re old enough), BodyArmour waters, and more!

This event helps raise funds for Teachers’ Treasures, a not-for-profit that obtains and distributes school supplies free to teachers of students in need in Marion County and surrounding districts. Since 2000, $94 Million worth of school supplies have been distributed. Nearly 6,000 teachers participate in the program annually.

For more information and to register for the race, click here.

WISH-TV is a sponsor of the Circle City Donut Dash 5k.