Community Link: ’14th Annual B2B showcase’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by the director of certifications for the state of Indiana, Kesha Rich.

Many business certifications are offered to business owners. Check out the different options here.

A 14th “Annual B2B Showcase” will happen on Oct. 14. This is a free networking event that includes free lunch and free parking.

Learn more by watching the full interview.

