Community Link: Black Philanthropy Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A global community coalition and movement, Black Philanthropy Month celebrates and empowers Black funding in all its forms, from philanthropy to venture and business investment.

This year’s events culminate Wednesday at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Community Link’s Carolene Mays talked with Jeannie Infante Sager and LaKoya Gardner on Sunday’s “Daybreak” about Black Philanthropy Month.

The closing event on Wednesday is called Black Women Give Back! and more information and registration is available online.