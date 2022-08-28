Community Link

Community Link: Black Philanthropy Month

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A global community coalition and movement, Black Philanthropy Month celebrates and empowers Black funding in all its forms, from philanthropy to venture and business investment.

This year’s events culminate Wednesday at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Community Link’s Carolene Mays talked with Jeannie Infante Sager and LaKoya Gardner on Sunday’s “Daybreak” about Black Philanthropy Month.

The closing event on Wednesday is called Black Women Give Back! and more information and registration is available online.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Emotional support alligator cools off at Philadelphia’s Love Park

National /

Indy with Kids: Some not-very-traditional back-to-school supplies

Community /

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

International /

Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.