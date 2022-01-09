Community Link

Community Link: Center for Inquiry schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Andrea Hunley, the principal of Center for Inquiry School 2. Center for Inquiry schools are award-winning schools that are part of Indianapolis Public Schools.

They discussed what makes the schools special, how students are handling the challenges caused by the pandemic and whether enough is being done to support public schools.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.