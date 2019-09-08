Community Link: Cry of India

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Cry of India is a child sponsorship that works through local churches of India to provide education, nutrition, heath care and discipleship to children.

Marco Dominguez spoke with Fred Medley and Rajnish Jacob who are both involved with the organization.

“I’m a pastor of church in my city o f three million people,” explained Jacob. “When I saw children in need, marginalized who were on the street, that was a time that I begin to involve with the Cry of India.”

Jacob explained he and his wife have helped more than 1,000 children in India through Cry of India.

An upcoming fundraising event has been organized to help Cry for India in their efforts.

A golf outing at Pepplebrook Golf Course is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. If you don’t play golf but you are interested in donating to the cause you can call 877-991-4634.

