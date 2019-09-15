Community Link: Dress for Success Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

A local organization called Dress for Success is working to provide women with supportive services to achieve socioeconomic advancement.

Julie Petr, executive director of Dress for Success in Indianapolis, stopped by WISH-TV studios to talk about how the organization impacts the lives of women.

“Dress for Success was founded in 1997 in the basement of a church in New York City,” said Petr. “Two years later, in 1999, Dress for Success Indianapolis opened its doors in the basement of a church.”

Dress for Success is located at 820 N. Meridian St.

“Celebrating 20 years of serving women and what we really want to do is provide women with a professional interview and work attire aligned with ongoing trainings to help them get jobs, but more importantly kind of guide them to economic independence,” said Petr.

Dress for Success in Indianapolis is just one of 156 affiliates of the organization.

Petr said the Indianapolis location has served 17,000 women since its doors opened in 1999.

