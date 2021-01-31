Community Link: Helping children with mental illness; tax season ahead

Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Each year in the United States, 1 in 6 youths ages 6-17 experience a mental health disorder. Half of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people ages 10-24.

A pediatric specialist, Dr. Ann Osuntokun, talked with Mays-Medley on Sunday’s “Daybreak” about mental illness in children and how COVID-19 has affected children.

Also Sunday, Community Link’s Gloria Jimenez discussed the upcoming tax season that begins Feb. 12. That’s the day the tax agency will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns. People can begin filing their tax returns immediately with tax software companies including IRS Free File partners. The groups will accept tax returns now and then begin transmitting them to the IRS starting Feb. 12.

Generally, the IRS said, 90% of filers will receive a refund within 21 days if there are no issues with their return.

Click on the video to learn more.

Resources