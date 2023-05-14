Community Link: Indiana Destination Development Corporation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Elaine Bedel, secretary and chief executive officer of Indiana Destination Development Corporation, or the IDDC, who works to promote and tell Indiana’s authentic story in order to attract and retain talent, students, businesses, and more.

“The IDDC [has a broad] mission of not just trying to attract visitors, but it’s also to work with businesses to help attract their talent because so often they get a good candidate on the line and they go, ‘I love the job, but why would I come to Indiana? We want to give them the tools to answer that question,” Bedel said.

