Community Link: Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week they spoke with Jody Blankenship, the CEO of the Indiana Historical Society.

The Indiana Historical Society has been Indiana’s storyteller since the early 1800s.

Blankenship explained one of the best ways the organization tells the stories of Indiana’s history is through exhibits.

“We have a couple of different kinds, our most popular are called the ‘You Are There’ exhibits,” explained Blankenship. “What we do is take a photograph, or a letter or document in our collection and give visitors a chance to walk into it.”

Blankenship said the environment is recreated meticulously and actors portray real people during the experience.

The Indiana Historical Society has millions of items in its possession, some that date back well before Indiana became a state.

Click the video to learn more about the Indiana Historical Society.