Community Link: Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Keisha Tandy, an assistant curator at the Indiana State Museum.

They discussed the mission of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites as well as the new Marshall “Major” Taylor exhibit, “Major Taylor: Fastest Cyclist in the World,” at the Indiana State Museum.

“The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites is a statewide museum system of 12 locations, the Indiana State Museum here in Indianapolis and 11 locations throughout the state,” Tandy said. “Visitors have the opportunity to explore Indiana art, Indiana culture, science, and much more. When they visit these locations, they have the opportunity to see real artifacts and things that have been collected from throughout the state.”

