Community Link: Leadership Indianapolis

Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Developing a pipeline of inspired leaders to continue to move the community forward is a goal of Leadership Indianapolis.

Rebecca Hutton, president and CEO of Leadership Indianapolis, stopped by the studio to talk about the organization’s programs and application process.

“Leadership Indianapolis’ mission is to educate, inspire, connect and mobilize community leaders to strengthen greater Indianapolis,” said Hutton. “Indianapolis has this rich history of volunteer leadership moving the city forward.”

The organization has a variety of programs including Opportunity Indianapolis, LEAD and Civic Boot Camp.

