Community Link

Community Link: New project supports single mothers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Dominguez was joined by Maria del Pilar of Serving Women of All Nations to discuss a new program to help single mothers.

Also, Gloria Jimenez talks about the celebration Cinco de Mayo.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.