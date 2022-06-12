Community Link

Community Link: Reaching the youth ‘Stand Up!’ program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Robert Jackson. Jackson is a national and international speaker. He is also an award winning author.

‘Stand Up!’ is an organization and conference founded by Jackson and his wife, Tawana Jackson.

“I started teaching and coaching at Arlington High school and just started seeing a lot of broken kids, but also seeing broken educators. I’ve seen broken parents and I said, what can I do and how can I help make a difference? That’s when I started the consulting just working with kids at first, but now it’s expanded to administrators, teachers, students, and parents. I travel all over speaking and giving workshops and keynotes and education conferences. Talking about equity, diversity, and implicit bias; how to educate our black and Hispanic males and keep them in school, and just trying to self-care and just educators taking care of themselves,” Jackson said.

“Well Stand Up, it’s called speaking truth and never doubting unlimited potential. I believe all of our young people have the potential to be great,” Jackson said.

Find out more information here about the conferences coming up in July of 2022.