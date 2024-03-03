Community Link: The Mind Trust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Kateri Whitley, the director of communications with The Mind Trust.

For 18 years, The Mind Trust has invested in public education to transform education in Indianapolis by working to improve the quality of K through 12 education for students across the city.

Whitley explains to Mays the purpose of The Mind Trust and how they work to support and empower students, families, and educators from all communities in Indianapolis.

She also shares how the organization moves its mission forward, as well as talks about the program’s upcoming Indy Summer Learning Labs.

To learn more, enjoy the full interview above.