Community Link: Girl Scouts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Danielle Shockley, the chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

The mission of the Girl Scouts is to help girls build courage, confidence, and character, and encourage them to make a difference in the world.

Shockley shares with Mays a few of the programs the Girl Scouts have available to bolster this confidence and teach leadership and entrepreneurial skills. She also discusses the upcoming INspire Her Leadership Summit.

“We’ve partnered with Pass the Torch Foundation for Women and (the) Girl Coalition of Indiana to (talk ask) what does it mean to be a champion, an advocate, an everyday ally for a female cause you care about,” Shockley said.

The summit will discuss courage, confidence, and character, and how these three characteristics are important as a woman.

The summit will be at the Grand Hall at Historic Union Station in downtown Indianapolis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 21. To register, visit the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana’s website.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.