Community Link: Simon Youth Foundation

This week, Mays was joined by Andrea Neely, president and chief executive officer of Simon Youth Foundation, and Jeff Patchen, the board governance chair.

Simon Youth Foundation is an organization headquartered in Indianapolis that works to encourage youth to pursue their dreams through education and provide opportunities to do so.

“The Simon Youth Foundation supports different school districts with their alternative education students. We support them with financial support that enhances the work of educators in addition to scholarships that help our students transition into the workforce,” Neely said.

