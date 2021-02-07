Community Link: UNCF telethon; COVID effects on Latino community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mind is a terrible thing to waste but a wonderful thing to invest in: That is the famed motto of the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization, the United Negro College Fund.

Joining “Community Link” on News 8’s Daybreak on Sunday was Andrea Neely from the fund known by the acronym UNCF. She talked with Marco Dominguez and Carolene Mays-Medley about the organization, its impact, initiatives, and a virtual telethon set for Friday night.

Also on Sunday’s “Community Link,” Gloria Jimenez talked about the how COVID-19 is affecting the Indiana Latino community. The Indiana Latino Expo has created a YouTube video describing doctors’ experiences getting the vaccine.

