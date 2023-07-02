Community Link: Voices Corp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

By providing relationships, resources, and opportunities, Voices Corp helps youth be able to heal, grow, and further their paths.

This week, Mays was joined by Damita Jefferson, director of adult and family services with Voices Corp.

Jefferson shares with Mays the organization’s history, and the four pillars the group aims to follow in the services it gives youth.

“The four pillars are healed, educated, creative, and disciplined. All of the services that Voices provides will fall and be attached to those pillars because those are the things that we need to see in order for our communities to thrive,” Jefferson said.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!