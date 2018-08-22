Airdates for Arrowverse crossover featuring Batwoman announced Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: The CW [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PhotoL The CW [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ruby Rose announced as Batwoman [ + - ]

(WISH) - When will Arroverse fans get to meet Batwoman? The answer is December.

The CW announced air dates for the annual superhero crossover event. The Flash and Supergirl will swap nights for the crossover, with The Flash beginning the 3-night event on Sunday night. The story will continue on Arrow on Monday night and finish with Supergirl on Tuesday night. DC's Legends of Tomorrow is not scheduled to be part of the event.

The CW announced in May that the Batwoman would make her first appearance during the crossover. No word yet on which night she'll join the team. Ruby Rose of Orange is the New Black has been cast to play Batwoman in the crossover and in a possible new series that is in development for the 2019 season.

New episodes of each series begin in October. The Flash will premiere Tuesday, October 9th at 8 p.m. Supergirl will kick off The CW's new night on Sunday, October 14th at 8 p.m. Arrow will launch it's 7th season on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m.

Crossover Air Dates