Singing, dancing and more at Black History Month Celebration in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence city government had its Black History Month Celebration on Thursday night at The Reset Center, a community learning site on Post Road.

The program consisted of singers, dancers, musicians and more. It also included performers from the Lawrence Township Schools.

Organizers say multiple minority businesses also attended the event.

News 8 “Daybreak” Anchor Jeremy Jenkins was a speaker at the event.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.