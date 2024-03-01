Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Singing, dancing and more at Black History Month Celebration in Lawrence

Lawrence hosts Black History Month celebration

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence city government had its Black History Month Celebration on Thursday night at The Reset Center, a community learning site on Post Road.

The program consisted of singers, dancers, musicians and more. It also included performers from the Lawrence Township Schools.

Organizers say multiple minority businesses also attended the event.

News 8 “Daybreak” Anchor Jeremy Jenkins was a speaker at the event.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

myIPS school board meeting from...
IPS Board Meetings /
WISH-TV to host live GOP...
Political News /
WISH-TV’s ‘Business, Equity & Opportunities’...
BEO Show /
Washington Township’s ‘singing’ teacher helps...
Golden Apple /
Circle City Donut Dash benefiting...
Community /
New ‘Crime Nation’ show to...
CW 8 /
Community Link: OneAmerica
Community Link /
44,000 Reid Health patients affected...
Indiana News /