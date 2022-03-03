Community

I-Team 8’s Richard Essex featured on Zionsville Monthly Magazine cover

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8’s Richard Essex is featured on the cover of the February 2022 issue of Zionsville Monthly Magazine.

Essex attended and graduated from Zionsville Community Schools in 1982, and his family has deep ties to Boone County. He had a paper route delivering The Indianapolis News while in elementary school.

He graduated from Indiana University and began an unconventional path to the journalism industry. Richard worked for several radio stations and television stations — and even as a weekend weather anchor / reporter — in his journey to Indianapolis.

In the article, Essex said journalists have a tremendous amount of influence and responsibility in the community.

Essex lives in Zionsville and joined WISH-TV as an investigative reporter in January 2018. In addition to Indianapolis, Essex has also worked in the Lexington, Kentucky and Raleigh, North Carolina markets.

Read the article in Zionsville Monthly.