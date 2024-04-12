WISH-TV ‘MVP’ gets top honor at Steward Speakers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday night was a big night for Indianapolis. Some of the biggest names in sports were under the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium for the Steward Speakers Gala.

While the main draw was the life and career testimony of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the heart of the event came from the four “changemakers” award winners. They included former WNBA player Tamika Catchings; Penske Entertainment’s Jimmie McMillian; Rick Fuson, president and chief operating officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

Evansville native Anthony Calhoun has built a reputation as one of the most trusted broadcasters in the region and one of the most versatile. A.C. has served as a play-by-play announcer for NCAA Basketball on ESPN, as well as the voice of Butler Basketball on WNDY-TV.

The foundation of Calhoun’s career began at home with great advice from his parents.

“From a very young age, they [parents] always told me about how important education is and how you need your education to make it,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun attended Syracuse University, receiving his bachelor of science degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he was named a Remembrance Scholar, the highest award given by the university.

After graduation, he would begin his professional career in the same place at WTVH-TV as an anchor/reporter.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if I didn’t have someone along the way grabbing me by my hand and pulling me along with them,” Calhoun said.

Since 1998, Calhoun has been a recognizable face throughout the Indianapolis community through his work at WISH-TV. A few of his accolades include recognition as one of the most influential people in the region by NUVO and Indianapolis Woman magazine. Both publications have named him “Favorite Sportscaster.”

“I look at my life and how truly blessed I’ve been. I know I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for having so many incredible people in my life,” Calhoun said.

Outside the office, he’s helped uplift the community he serves through his many fundraising efforts. The one he’s most known for is the “A.C. Golf Classic,” which has raised over $3 million to promote excellence in inner-city youth education.

“That’s what’s in me. That’s what we’re required to do. When you’ve been blessed, you’ve got to give back,” Calhoun said.

While Calhoun gets great joy from his work, he hopes to use his platform to uplift and empower the next generation and instill in them that through faith and hard work, anything is possible.

“I’m a true believer that God will take you places that you thought you’d never dream of,” Calhoun said.