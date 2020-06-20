Community

Indiana Grown: Crossroads Kombucha

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company, together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jennifer Brookshire from Crossroads Kombucha stopped by the Daybreak studio to talk about different healthy juices the company produces.

“We use a blend of green teas and black tea,” said Brookshire. “We source our teas from Indiana and we use those finer blends of teas that create a smoother fermentation.”

You can find their juices in Indianapolis at Healthy Harvest Market, Good Earth Natural Food Company, Nature’s Market and in West Lafayette at Sunspot Natural Market.

Click the videos to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Belmont Stakes kicks off the Triple Crown Saturday

Sports /

ISDH: More than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

National /

Pet Pals TV: Happy birthday Stewie!

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.