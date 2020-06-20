Indiana Grown: Crossroads Kombucha

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company, together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jennifer Brookshire from Crossroads Kombucha stopped by the Daybreak studio to talk about different healthy juices the company produces.

“We use a blend of green teas and black tea,” said Brookshire. “We source our teas from Indiana and we use those finer blends of teas that create a smoother fermentation.”

You can find their juices in Indianapolis at Healthy Harvest Market, Good Earth Natural Food Company, Nature’s Market and in West Lafayette at Sunspot Natural Market.

