IPS students receive backpacks full of supplies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students at an Indianapolis elementary school got a head start for back-to-school.

Angie’s List partnered with Teacher’s Treasures on Tuesday to give out free backpacks loaded with school supplies.

The backpacks were handed out at McKinley Elementary School 39 in Fountain Square.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the backpacks were handed out contact-free.

“Seeing the kids come through and be so excited for a bookbag full of supplies…it really centers me on why I’m doing what I’m doing,” said Deana Perry, principal of William McKinley School 39.

You can help Teachers’ Treasures continue to support students and teachers in Indianapolis by donating to our Gr8 Paper Push supply drive going on now.