Community

News 8 makes great showing at SPJ awards

Alexis Mitchell, Al Carl, Demie Johnson and Katiera Winfrey hold awards won April 22, 2022, from the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 had a great showing at Friday night’s award ceremony by the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

News 8’s Demie Johnson and Brady Gibson won first prize for outstanding reporting on events of public importance.

Multicultural reporter Katiera Winfrey took the top spot for her coverage of minority and diversity issues.

Sports photographer Jason Thompson also finished first for news and sports photography.

Kylie Conway from “Daybreak” took second place for best podcast.

News 8 also took second place for best TV special and for best coverage of social justice issues.

I-Team 8 took home second place in investigative reporting, and Hannah Mordoh of “Daybreak” finished third for her feature story “Light for Levi.”