Seeds of Caring hosts first MLK Day of Caring

New to Indianapolis, non-profit Seeds of Caring hosted its first in-person, LIVE event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its Seeds of Caring’s MLK Day of Service at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. Almost 300 children gave back to their community through service activities that prove Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s theory: “Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve.”

The event was designed to engage families with kids under 13 in education and community service in a meaningful, age-appropriate way. Kid-friendly, hands-on activities included making “Use Your Voice” posters, assembling 250 dental care kits for Gennesaret Free Clinics, packing 250 snack bags for unhoused community members served by Horizon House, and decorating 250 bookmarks for the Indianapolis Public Library.

Blair Everett, Indianapolis Program Manager for Seeds of Caring, said, “Seeds of Caring was thrilled to empower Indy’s kids in creating a kinder more connected community at the MLK Day of Service event.”

Seeds of Caring is brand new to Indianapolis as of March 2023 and engages young children—our future leaders—through a variety of service, social action, and community-building projects. From racism to homelessness, we don’t shy away from the tough stuff. Instilling kindness and empathy from the earliest age, we help kids see and understand the needs in their community, then develop the social-emotional skills and confidence to make a difference. This is Seeds of Caring’s first public in-person event in the Indianapolis community.

Event sponsors included WISH-TV, Buckingham Foundation, Eli Lilly and Company, Glick Philanthropies, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative (IAAQLI), White Castle, AES, Barnes & Thornburg and Citizens Energy Group.

