WISH Patrol surprises IPS school with thousands in donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For hundreds of kids at an Indianapolis elementary school, their first lesson of the school year came in the form of a big surprise.

The WISH Patrol surprised the students, faculty and staff at James Russell Lowell School IPS 51 in early August. For Principal Pat Lumbley, the success of students is personal.

“I have some awesome, awesome kids,” said Lumbley. “They deal with a lot of things that the outside world has no idea about yet they show up for school every day and they try to do their best.”

Lumbley has been working for the past two years to return the school, in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood, to its former glory.

“We want to restore the road. We have to have this be a place people are proud to say they go to school, people are proud to say they work here, and people are proud to say this is where they send their kids to school,” said Lumbley.

With enthusiasm aplenty but funding scarce, the WISH Patrol team worked for months with our partners at Teachers’ Treasures to make this year one for the record books.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson was on hand to welcome the students, while Freddy Fever from the Indiana Fever came to help pep the students up.

During the school’s morning assembly, students were presented with backpacks full of school supplies while teachers were given classroom packages of school supplies. OfficeWorks and American College of Education will also renovate the school’s teachers lounge.

In total, 11 different central Indiana businesses joined the WISH Patrol to surprise the students, teachers, and staff at IPS 51:

