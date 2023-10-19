WISH-TV adds seasoned anchor reporter to its team of award-winning journalists

INDIANAPOLIS – October 19, 2023 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director WISH-TV today announced the addition of awarding winning Anchor-Reporter Dakarai Turner to the WISH-TV News 8 team.

Turner brings more than a decade of reporting and anchoring experience to the job including stops in Chicago, FOX 32 WFLD-TV, Baltimore, ABC2 WMAR-TV and for the last three years as weekend morning anchor and Lead Investigative Reporter at FOX 13, WHBQ-TV in Memphis, Tennessee

“I am thrilled to be joining WISH-TV, a locally owned legacy television station.” Turner said. “I can’t wait to tell your stories and get involved in the community.”

“Dakarai is a skilled journalist, experienced in investigative, political, breaking and community news.” Carl said, “He can do it all and will bring those strengths to WISH-TV.”

Turner is a DePaul University, Chicago Journalism and Politics grad and will start on November 20th.