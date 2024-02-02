WISH-TV promotes Brittany Noble to weekend Daybreak anchor

INDIANAPOLIS – February 2, 2024 – Al Carl, Vice President and News Director at WISH-TV, today announced that Brittany Noble is being promoted to Anchor of WISH-TV Weekend Daybreak (Saturdays 5:30-10a, Sundays 5-9:30a). Brittany joined WISH-TV as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor in March 2023. “Brittany has excelled in all aspects of her work since becoming a member of our award-winning team and has earned this important lead anchoring position for us,” said Carl.

Brittany has more than 15 years of reporting and anchoring experience. Prior to WISH-TV she held anchor/reporter positions in Jackson, Tennessee, Flint, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri and Jackson, Mississippi.

She was the 2014 recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Michael J. Feeney Emerging Journalist of the Year Award. In that same year, Brittany was also voted best Radio/TV reporter in St. Louis by the Riverfront Times.

“It’s been an amazing experience to report here in Indianapolis and become part of this vibrant and growing community,” said Noble. “I’m even more excited to officially join the WISH-TV anchor team to help lead our newscasts by sharing stories about the people, places and things that make the Circle City great.”

Brittany begins her new role February 3rd.

