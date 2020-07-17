‘Gr8 Comeback’: Boujie Financial Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brianna Puckett started a credit repair business to help her community see the importance of financial literacy. The name of her business comes from a nickname that’s followed her since college: “Boujie.”

That’s how Boujie Financial Solutions was born.

“I never wanted to settle for less,” Puckett said. “I was always making sure whatever I did I had to aspire to achieve all the things that were not destined for me.”

Boujie Financial Solutions is a credit restoration company specializing in increasing the credit scores of its clients. Puckett, also an assistant principal at a local high school, hopes to educate more people through her business on the importance of having good credit.

