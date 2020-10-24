‘Gr8 Comeback’: Eiteljorg Museum welcomes visitors back to classic and brand new exhibits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Telling America’s stories using Western art through the eyes of Native Americans: That’s what the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art offers to its downtown visitors, and the people at the museum say they’ve got a couple of old reasons and some new ones to welcome people back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nataly Lowder, the museum’s vice president of advancement, says visitors can look forward to classic exhibits including the popular holiday event Jingle Rails, and history fans can see the new “Quilts: Uncovering Women’s Stories” exhibit or the new “Powerful Women” attraction.

Lowder told News 8 that even though local foundations have helped in a major way, it’s critical that they get people back to visit the museum after being shut down because of COVID-19.

“We always need all the support we can get in a normal year,” she said. “This year, even more so. We will come out on the other end of this no doubt, but people coming back to the museum is important.”

Watch the video to see what other exhibits Lowder says are must-sees at the Eiteljorg.

Also new this year, visitors have to reserve purchased and timed tickets. Go online for more information.

