‘Gr8 Comeback’: Express White teeth whitening service building buzz in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Karma Swift has been dreaming of giving people the gift of a white smile for seven years. In October 2020, she opened her Express White business in Broad Ripple.

“I was originally a dental assistant and I kind of saw the need for whitening at a more affordable price,” she said.

The former dental assistant stepped out on her own, created her own company and has been seeing clients in her brand new space.

It’s a building that gives her enough room to do a lot more than just teeth whitening. She now offers body contouring, laser lypo, facials, body waxing and more.

As if she’s not busy enough, at Express White, Swift believes she’s ready for more.

“I just want to keep growing,” she said. “What’s inspiring me is I want to show other young girls coming up that they can be business owners and I just want to be a staple in the community–the Broad Ripple Area. I want to be a trail blazer in this city.”

Click here to see for more on Express White.