‘Gr8 Comeback’: Harry & Izzy’s brings out sweet ‘secret weapon’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The staff at Harry & Izzy’s is hoping for a spark of support for themselves and other downtown restaurants fighting through the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Downtown has so much to offer,” said Allen Long, Harry & Izzy’s downtown general manager. “You have a whole industry full of great restaurants and we’re looking to win. I know everybody in the industry is looking to win.”

Long says customers coming back, with a sweet tooth, need to try the “secret weapon” on their menu.

“Our Woodford Reserve Bread Pudding,” he said. “It’s chocolate bread pudding with salted caramel ice cream, a little bit of whipped cream on top, a little mint garnish and we finish it with a drizzle of our Woodford Reserve bourbon, which is outstanding.”

Watch the video or click here to see what else is popular on the Harry & Izzy’s menu.