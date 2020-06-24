‘Gr8 Comeback’: His Place Eatery uses business boom to give back to community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — His Place Eatery has seen an unusual trend during the COVID-19 crisis. According to Chef James Jones, business is actually booming in the midst of the pandemic after hitting a rough patch in the very beginning.

“We slowed down a little bit for about a week and a half or so and then gradually it just started getting busier and busier until we got to a point where we started having to hire people,” Jones said. “It’s been a humbling experience; it’s been overwhelming at times, but it’s been really cool.”

Jones says the restaurant used its good fortune to pay it forward to the community. After being approached by Radio One, the restaurant volunteered to help feed people who were adversely affected by COVID-19.

“We jumped on board,” Jones said. “It was kind of a no-brainer for us.”

While Jones touts a few items on their menu, News 8’s Randall Newsome witnessed firsthand the special attention Jones puts into the ribs.

“We cook them until they’re falling-off-the-bone tender, so that means when you’re cutting them, you have to be very, very precise,” Jones said.

His Place Eatery, 6916 E. 30th St., is not providing any dine-in services until after the Fourth of July, but you can call in orders at 317-545-4890 or pick up for carryout or curbside delivery.