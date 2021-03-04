‘Gr8 Comeback’: Lomax Professional Barber & Beauty Shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis barbershop has been open for three years, and the owner’s name is becoming known around the Circle City.

“I don’t brag and boast on what I do,” Bryan Lomax said. “It’s an honor. The biggest reward I can receive is a smile on their faces.”

His love for barbering started when he was just 13 years old. “My older brother was attending barbering college,” Lomax said. “Working with him, he was teaching me.”

Bryan was pushed by his brother Michael until he died suddenly in November 2017. Bryan says the cause may have been a stroke. The very next year, he opened the Lomax Professional Barber & Beauty Shop. Since then, Bryan has started building a reputation, especially with the Indianapolis Colts.

During the season, he cuts between seven and 10 players and coaches’ hair, including star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Bryan says when Buckner comes in, he requests something he likes to call the “MVP Treatment.” This haircut includes a hot towel, shave and shampoo treatment.

He even serves customers with using his own skin products from his shop at 6350 Westhaven Drive, Suite C.

“I take that pride in servicing everybody,” he said. “I don’t treat anybody differently. The same treatment that I give my professional athletes is the same treatment I give anybody else that walks in.”

You can book with Bryan Lomax or check out his work online or on his Instagram account.