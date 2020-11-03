‘Gr8 Comeback’: NapTown Fitness celebrates 9 years in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly a decade ago, NapTown Fitness became the first home for CrossFit in downtown Indianapolis.

It’s locally owned and was started by a couple of IUPUI graduates. The gym is still going strong, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Brasovan, co-owner of the gym, says it’s because of the gym’s loyal members.

“The support that we have from the community around us is something I could’ve never have imagined,” Brasovan said. “The support and this community means the world to us. We wouldn’t be here without it.”

He says even though the pandemic shut them down temporarily, they saw 90% of their members return for in-person workouts as soon as they were available.

They say no matter where you are in your fitness journey, they’ve got a workout designed for your needs.

“We offer a yoga practice if you practice Indie Yoga, we have our strength and fitness, we have Naptown SWIFT (Sweat With Indy For Time), which is more of a boot-camp-style class, kids programs, longevity programs [and] nutrition programs” he said. “We really try to be a one-stop shop for any walk of life that you might be in.”

