101 Things to do in Indy with Kids this Summer

School is out, and if your kids are like some kids we know, they’re already bickering and suffering from a change in the structure of their day. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids shares some fun ideas for summer, over 100 of them in fact!

Each summer, Indywithkids.com puts out a list of something to do every day from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the 101 Days of Summer! This year, Katy has created a daily calendar summer bucket list that will help you join the fun and keep your kids moving!

Find the 101 Days of Summer in Indy at here.

Find the Indy with Kids June Summer Bucket List Calendar here.

Find the Indy with Kids July Summer Bucket List Calendar at here.

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.