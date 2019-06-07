101 Things to do in Indy with Kids this Summer

Indy Style

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

School is out, and if your kids are like some kids we know, they’re already bickering and suffering from a change in the structure of their day. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids shares some fun ideas for summer, over 100 of them in fact!

Each summer, Indywithkids.com puts out a list of something to do every day from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the 101 Days of Summer! This year, Katy has created a daily calendar summer bucket list that will help you join the fun and keep your kids moving!

101 Things to do in Indy with Kids this Summer

Find the 101 Days of Summer in Indy at here
Find the Indy with Kids June Summer Bucket List Calendar here.
Find the Indy with Kids July Summer Bucket List Calendar at here

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!