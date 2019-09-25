Celebrate the arts at Carmel International Arts Festival

Enjoy the sights of a “truly international” art festival… in Carmel!

Rachel Ferry, Volunteer and Carmel International Arts Festival Board Member, and Wood Artist Mark Waninger, tell us more.

CARMEL INTERNATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL

More than 130 artists to bring fine art, international flavor to Arts District

CARMEL, INDIANA – More than 130 juried artists exhibiting in 2D, 3D, Ceramics, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Painting, Photography, and Wood will be featured at the upcoming Carmel International Arts Festival. The 22nd annual event takes over Main Street and Range Line Road on Saturday and Sunday, September 28-29 for one of the biggest weekend events in the City of Carmel.

The Festival is free to visitors who can meet the artists, browse or purchase unique items not found anywhere else and choose from a number of hands-on, interactive events designed to inspire. Hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is plenty of parking in Carmel, which has several parking garages within walking distance of the Arts & Design District. Parking is free.

The artists will be coming from 23 states – from as far west as New Mexico, as far north as Minnesota and upper Michigan, as far east as New York and as far south as Florida and Texas. They will be bringing with them an eclectic mix of art inspired by their life’s journeys and experiences.



A few of those artists with international roots include Guiteau Lanoue, born in Haiti and now working with fiber in Texas; Anna Afshar, a painter in Fishers who was raised in Lithuania and Russia; Ynon Mabat, a 2D artist in Florida who hails from Argentina; and Anastasia Mak, born in the Ukraine and now a painter in Chicago.

For a preview of the artists, go to carmelarts.org/artists and scroll through more than a dozen pages of information, including many links to the artists’ websites.

In addition to the art, don’t forget on Saturday night the Arts & Design District will be rocking to the music of “The Bishops.” ART ROCKS!, the largest street party in the Art & Design District, is back from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. ART ROCKS! is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. Come and pick up some food from one of the great restaurants on Main Street or make a selection from one of the many food and beverage trucks at the Festival.

Volunteer at the Festival

If you want to sign up to be a volunteer for a minimum 2-hour shift during the weekend of the Festival, we need your help. Volunteers are the backbone of the Carmel International Arts Festival and the difference between an excellent volunteer program, and a great one is that the volunteers have a wonderful time while they are working for the event. It takes a “village” to produce the Carmel International Arts Festival each year. Your help is welcome and greatly appreciated. By volunteering YOU are helping the Festival carry out its mission to educate, expose, and provide access to the community all forms of art while generating a heightened appreciation of the arts.

To sign up to volunteer – https://signup.com/go/BUoUeWh



Keep with the Carmel International Arts Festival by joining us online:

CarmelArtsFestival.org / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram