Holiday beauty buys for everyone for less than $50

Still stuck on gift ideas for the family and friends in your life? Christina Marrale shares some beauty buys you can get… for less!

For the Females: Custom, stick on gel manicures are a hit this holiday season. Mani Me, $15 www.manime.com

The Route Kit: This time of year is ideal for gifting skincare, sets are such a great value. The Route Routine Kit, $25 for a set of 4 pieces of skincare

For the Men: Bulldog skincare has a variety of great sets for the man in your life. From skincare to beard care, www.bulldogskincare.com, $11-$15

Lastly for the Teen: Kendall Jenner put together a set of her favorite hero products from Proactive, www.ulta.com , $38

